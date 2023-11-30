Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.39 Million Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of UFP Technologies worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,514. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

