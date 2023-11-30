Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 184.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 284,149 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $29,029,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

