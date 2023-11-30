Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,804 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $235.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

