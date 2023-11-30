Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 19,170 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.