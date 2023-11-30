BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 40,132 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $568.99. 518,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,347. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $599.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

