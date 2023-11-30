BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,110 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $111,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

