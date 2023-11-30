BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.83. 6,049,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,202,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

