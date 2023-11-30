BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,522 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 734,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,882. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

