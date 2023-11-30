BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,738 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.19. 6,672,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,346,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

