BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,115 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $101,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,190. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

