BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,214,601 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.69% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $93,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,251. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.