BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 308,073 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,073 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Canadian National Railway worth $118,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 202,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,914. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

