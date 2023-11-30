BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 99,906 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,906 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $222.71. 657,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.