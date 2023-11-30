BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $60,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

