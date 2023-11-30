BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 220,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,959. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

