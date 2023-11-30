BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,451 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $30,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.60. 279,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average is $183.55.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.