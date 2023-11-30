BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1,727.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of STERIS worth $36,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.28. 102,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,991. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

