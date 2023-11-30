BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $100.47 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,603 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 139,041 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $100,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.45. 302,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

