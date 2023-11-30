BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 210.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,099 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.58. 1,055,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

