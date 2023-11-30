BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $33.18 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,119 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO remained flat at $492.92 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 430,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,920. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.93 and its 200-day moving average is $511.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

