BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $34.56 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,231 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $34,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $247.48. 165,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.