BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $92.86 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,240.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588,697 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $92,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. 1,645,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

