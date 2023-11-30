BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273,847 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.63% of Pembina Pipeline worth $108,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,804,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $33.26. 152,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.