BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $28,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 442,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $171.06.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.