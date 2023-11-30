BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $118.23 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,234,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.90% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,046. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

