BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $29.91 Million Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,914,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 256.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 55,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.