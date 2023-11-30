BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,263,299 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263,299 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.38% of Nutrien worth $110,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

