BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 16,025 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $20.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $919.85. 1,164,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $514.83 and a 52-week high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $887.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $858.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

