BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 776,605 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 599.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 906,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,605 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $77,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2,743.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 106,812 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE WFG traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 82,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,567. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

