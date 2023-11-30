BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 815,836 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815,836 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.27% of Howmet Aerospace worth $55,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $89,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

