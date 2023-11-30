BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 93,961 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,805 shares of company stock worth $113,116,691. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,817,611. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $831.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

