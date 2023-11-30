BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,413 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 15,910,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554,234. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $240.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.