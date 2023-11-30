BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $59,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.73. 427,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on TEL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
