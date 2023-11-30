BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Fiserv by 13.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 307,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

