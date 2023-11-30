BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.76. 150,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,487. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.39 and its 200 day moving average is $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

