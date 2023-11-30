BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 222,834 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of CVS Health worth $111,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 54,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,293,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,551,000 after buying an additional 292,069 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 58,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CVS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.56. 3,547,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,320. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.