BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 124,471 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,471 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $83,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.47. 186,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $209.88 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

