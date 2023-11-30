BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 188,201 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,201 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.34% of Quanta Services worth $96,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.78. The company had a trading volume of 462,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,860. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

