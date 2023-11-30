BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 213,225 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,225 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.58% of RB Global worth $63,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in RB Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in RB Global by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,831,000 after purchasing an additional 838,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 297,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,211. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

