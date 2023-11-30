BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 416,512 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416,512 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of Franco-Nevada worth $52,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

