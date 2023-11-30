BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 631,706 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,281 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 631,706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $39,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

