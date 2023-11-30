BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 92,871 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $130,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

