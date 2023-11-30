Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.33.

Broadcom stock traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $928.55. 268,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,523. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $858.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $514.83 and a 1-year high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

