Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $85.71

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.
See Also
