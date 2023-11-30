Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $55.27

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.