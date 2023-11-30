Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Target Price at $16.35

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of CXM opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 512.00, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $275,385.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 803,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

