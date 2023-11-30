Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,677 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.86. 670,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

