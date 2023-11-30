Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 6,512 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $103.10. 6,730,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,920,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $408.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

