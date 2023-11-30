Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,125,000.

VTV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 625,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

