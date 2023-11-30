Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.81. The company had a trading volume of 307,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $293.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

